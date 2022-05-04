Vector Group (VGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 2,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.