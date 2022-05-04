Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $19,541,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,299,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

