Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

VRSK stock opened at $200.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.93. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.70.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.