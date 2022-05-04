Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRCA opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $179.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

