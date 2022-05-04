Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $363.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Viant Technology has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $36.46.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

