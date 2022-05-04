Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post sales of $310.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.22 million and the lowest is $309.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $303.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

VIAV opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 103,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

