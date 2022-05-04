Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

VIAV opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

