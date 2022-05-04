Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Up 18.2% in April

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

