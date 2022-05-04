Vita Coco (COCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Vita Coco to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Vita Coco has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 guidance at ($0.06) EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Vita Coco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

