Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.84) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.14).

LON VOD opened at GBX 122.70 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £34.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

