Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($194.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €238.00 ($250.53).

VOW3 opened at €150.20 ($158.11) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a fifty-two week high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €173.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

