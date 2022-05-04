Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €280.00 ($294.74) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €238.00 ($250.53).

ETR VOW3 opened at €150.20 ($158.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €173.73. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 1-year high of €245.45 ($258.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

