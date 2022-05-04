Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €238.00 ($250.53).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €150.20 ($158.11) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 12-month high of €245.45 ($258.37). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €173.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

