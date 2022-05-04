Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 72,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.