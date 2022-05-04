Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:VNO opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

