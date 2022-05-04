Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

NYSE VOYA opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.31. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2,300.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

