W.W. Grainger, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.93 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

NYSE:GWW opened at $483.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.82 and its 200 day moving average is $491.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.