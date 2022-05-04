Warburg Research Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €62.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($65.26) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($76.84) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cancom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.00 ($74.74).

Shares of COK stock opened at €44.86 ($47.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. Cancom has a 1 year low of €44.34 ($46.67) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($68.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.29.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

