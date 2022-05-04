Warburg Research Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €13.00 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.42) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.20 ($18.11) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.84) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.40 ($14.11).

ETR KCO opened at €12.00 ($12.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €9.06 ($9.54) and a one year high of €13.50 ($14.21).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

