Warburg Research Reiterates “€35.10” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.10 ($36.95) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($29.79) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €32.52 ($34.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.62. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €19.03 ($20.03) and a 1-year high of €33.16 ($34.91). The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -39.71.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

