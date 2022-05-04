Warburg Research Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($78.95) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.20% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($60.11) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.69 ($64.94).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR BOSS opened at €53.88 ($56.72) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($63.14).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.