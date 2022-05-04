Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Announces Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Waste Connections stock opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 862.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

