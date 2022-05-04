Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Announces Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Waste Connections stock opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
