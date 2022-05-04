Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

WTS opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $123.33 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after buying an additional 29,196 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.