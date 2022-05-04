Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 142 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 142 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $12,417.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60.

W opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.50. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,897,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.75.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

