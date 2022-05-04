Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 137 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $11,982.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,770.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 11 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $1,454.97.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 139 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $22,335.91.

NYSE:W opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.50.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.