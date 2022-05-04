Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0602 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EAD stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

