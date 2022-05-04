Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0602 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of EAD stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
