Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

