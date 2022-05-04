WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

WesBanco stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 35.42%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,232.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

