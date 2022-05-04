Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the transportation company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

