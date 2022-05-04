WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($21.75) to GBX 1,737 ($21.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,051 ($25.62).

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,443.50 ($18.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,472.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,521.25. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,923.50 ($24.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.06.

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($17.84) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($8,919.43).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

