Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 773,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Shares of Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHITF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Whitehaven Coal to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

