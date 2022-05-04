WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.02 Million

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) to report sales of $21.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.84 million and the lowest is $20.20 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $17.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $84.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $86.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $87.07 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $91.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

WHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $339.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

