WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in WidePoint by 494.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

