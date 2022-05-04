William Blair Comments on Guardant Health, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of GH stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Guardant Health has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $151.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 361,498 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,687,000 after acquiring an additional 144,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

