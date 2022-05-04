Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
About Wilmar International (Get Rating)
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.
