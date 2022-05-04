Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) to announce $85.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. Wingstop posted sales of $70.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $362.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $375.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $421.65 million, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $435.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Citigroup started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Wingstop by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 87,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $87.31 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.