WiSA Technologies (WISA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect WiSA Technologies to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. WiSA Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 180.71% and a negative return on equity of 83.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.24. WiSA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
WiSA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.
