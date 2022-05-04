Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.500-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.50-2.65 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WWW opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 336,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

