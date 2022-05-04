Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOLWF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woolworths Group in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Woolworths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.