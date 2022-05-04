Workiva (NYSE:WK) Announces Earnings Results

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.44 and a beta of 1.52. Workiva has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Workiva by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

