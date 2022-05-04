World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

INT stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.09. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

