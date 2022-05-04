WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. WPP has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,210 ($15.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.99) to GBX 1,330 ($16.61) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in WPP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WPP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in WPP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

