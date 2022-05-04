WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSFS. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

WSFS opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 296,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

