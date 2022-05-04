W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $707.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.22. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 453,360 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,013,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 865,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 153,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

