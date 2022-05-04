W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $707.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.22. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.68.
In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.
