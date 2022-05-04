Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,191. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $136.83.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

