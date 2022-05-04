Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. 2,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XENE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 119,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

