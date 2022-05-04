Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$5.25-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.45.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. Xylem has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,198,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

