Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YMAB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 4,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $392.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 91,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $690,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,367 shares of company stock worth $1,478,540 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YMAB. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

