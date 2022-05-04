Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on YNDX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Yandex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

