YETI (YETI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. YETI has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.820-$2.860 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.82 to $2.86 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YETI opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35. YETI has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

